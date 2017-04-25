Buzzing: Fate Of The Furious still No. 1

Fate Of The Furious still No. 1

Five new movies arrived in wide release over the weekend and not one managed more than US$5.1 million (S$7.1 million) in ticket sales at the North American box office. The top film was again The Fate Of The Furious, which earned about US$38.7 million, giving it a two-week worldwide total of US$908.4 million.

Lamar's big album debut

Kendrick Lamar has pulled off the biggest United States album debut this year with Damn., an introspective work of hip-hop storytelling that features singer Rihanna and Irish band U2. It sold 603,000 copies or the equivalent in streaming and downloads in the week since its April 14 release, tracking service Nielsen Music said last Saturday. It came in at No. 1 on the Billboard chart.

July concert for CNBlue

K-pop boyband CNBlue's Asian tour starts with a gig in Singapore on July 1. Other stops include Taipei.