Buzzing: Ex-radio DJ Daniel Ong and Jaime Teo divorce

Ex-radio DJ Daniel Ong and Jaime Teo divorce

Former beauty queen Jaime Teo and ex-radio DJ Daniel Ong announced last Saturday that they have been divorced since August.

Teo, 39, and Ong, 41, announced the news in separate posts on Instagram. They have a six-year-old daughter, Renee. They were also business partners who founded cupcake chain Twelve Cupcakes, which has 12 outlets in Singapore.

Teo wrote in her post: "Though our journey as a couple has ended, we will always remain friends and our focus is now on giving Renee as normal a childhood as possible."

Ong added that the past months had been "a heartbreaking and very tough time, but we look forward to a brand new 2017 and future".