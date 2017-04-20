Buzzing: EP to mark Prince's death anniversary

EP to mark Prince's death anniversary

Deliverance, a six-song EP of previously unreleased material, will be released tomorrow to mark the one-year anniversary of Prince's death. He co-wrote and co-produced the songs with his mixing and recording engineer from 2004 to 2009.

Kevin Spacey to host Tony Awards

Actor Kevin Spacey, 57, will host this year's Tony Awards. The prizes, which honour plays and musicals presented on Broadway, will be given out at Radio City Music Hall in New York on June 11.

Andy Lau walking again - with a crutch

Actor Andy Lau is walking again - with a crutch.

Three months after a filming accident left the 55-year-old with pelvis injuries, he shared on his website on Tuesday a photo of himself using a crutch.

The photo was posted before the premiere of his new movie, Shock Wave, yesterday, which he could not attend.