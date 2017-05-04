Buzzing: Eagles sue over Hotel California name

Eagles sue over Hotel California name

The Eagles have filed a lawsuit accusing the owners of a Mexico hotel of using the name Hotel California without permission. The main track and title of the American rockers' 1976 album carry the same name.

Bodrov to direct James Brooke film

Sergei Bodrov, who bagged an Oscar nomination in 1997 for Best Foreign Language Film for Prisoner Of The Mountains, is set to direct White Rajah. Trade publication Variety said it is based on the true adventures of Sir James Brooke in 1840s Borneo.

Paris Jackson in debut film role

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris, 19, is getting a career boost, snagging her debut feature film role in a comedic production that is still untitled.