Buzzing: Dunkirk is No. 1 at US box office

Dunkirk is No. 1 at US box office

World War II movie Dunkirk fought off competition from new releases to top the North American box office for the second straight week with US$28.1 million (S$38 million) in takings.

But what really surprised was a strong performance by The Emoji Movie, which earned US$25.7 million, despite almost universal dismissal by critics.

T.O.P is out of the police force after drug conviction

A South Korean review committee on Monday decided not to allow BigBang rapper T.O.P to continue his mandatory military service with the police after he received a suspended prison term for smoking marijuana. The 29-year-old may be reassigned as a non-combat public service worker or as part of the full-time reserve force.