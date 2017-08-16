Buzzing: Deadpool stuntwoman dies

Deadpool stuntwoman dies

A woman died on Monday on the set of the superhero sequel Deadpool 2 in Vancouver, British Columbia, while attempting a stunt on a motorcycle, the Vancouver police said. They did not release the name of the woman or further details about the accident.

The accident follows two other high-profile deaths during stunts. On July 12, stuntman John Bernecker died after being injured on the set of the horror series The Walking Dead. Acrobat Pedro Aunion Monroy died during a stunt at a Green Day concert in Madrid on July 7.

Deadpool 2 star Ryan Reynolds said on Twitter that cast and crew were "heartbroken, shocked and devastated".

Actor Ji Chang Wook enlists in military

South Korean actor Ji Chang Wook, 30, started his mandatory military service on Monday, after his latest drama Suspicious Partner ended last month. He will be in active service for 21 months, his agency said.