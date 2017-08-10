Buzzing: David Letterman back with new show

David Letterman back with new show

More than two years after signing off from The Late Show, former talk-show host David Letterman is returning to television with a six-episode talk show on Netflix. The 70-year-old will host the yet-to-be-titled series, which will feature interviews with "extraordinary people", Netflix said. The show will premiere next year.

Disney to launch streaming service

Disney will stop providing new movies to Netflix starting 2019. Instead, it will launch its own streaming service. The move, announced on Tuesday, is a bet that it can generate more profits from its subscription platform than renting out its movies to services such as Netflix.

Ex-Channel 8 actress Wang Xiuyun dies

Former Channel 8 actress Wang Xiuyun, most famous for playing a selfless mother in the 1980s drama A Mother's Love, has died at 72. The show also starred Zeng Huifen, Zoe Tay, Li Nanxing and Wang Yuqing. Andy Lau promotes movie post-accident Hong Kong star Andy Lau has made his first public appearance after his filming accident early this year, at a Beijing press conference to promote The Adventurers. Its director Stephen Fung and cast members Jean Reno and Shu Qi also showed up at the event on Tuesday.