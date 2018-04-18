Buzzing: Conchita Wurst reveals HIV status

Conchita Wurst reveals HIV status

Thomas Neuwirth, who won the 2014 Eurovision Song Contest performing in drag as Conchita Wurst, announced on Instagram on Sunday that he has been HIV-positive for "many years", saying an ex-boyfriend's threat of blackmail prompted him to make the news public.

Cardi B opens at No.1

Cardi B's Invasion Of Privacy has opened at No. 1 on the Billboard album chart, with the equivalent of 255,000 sales in the United States. She is the fifth female rapper in history to top the chart, after Nicki Minaj, Eve, Foxy Brown and Lauryn Hill.

Oliver buys Crowe's jockstrap

On Sunday, comic John Oliver confirmed rumours that he and his team had bought actor Russell Crowe's A$7,000 (S$7,130) jockstrap and "a bunch of pointless Russell Crowe memorabilia" at auction. Oliver said the plan was to give it all to one of the last few struggling Blockbuster video stores in Alaska, hopefully transforming it into a tourist destination.

Paris dancers complain

An internal survey of ballet dancers at the prestigious Paris Opera has revealed widespread complaints of bullying and sexual harassment. Separately, there are concerns over the leadership of dance director Aurelie Dupont, who took over in 2016 after the resignation of choreographer Benjamin Millepied.