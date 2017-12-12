Buzzing: Comedian buys back film rights

Comedian buys back film rights

Comedian Louis C.K. will buy back the rights to his film, I Love You, Daddy, after sexual misconduct allegations led to the movie’s shelving. The Orchard, an independent distribution company, bought the film for US$5 million (S$6.7 million) after it premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in September to applause and revulsion.

The movie waded into uncomfortable territory, including sexual predation.

According to Deadline, Louis C.K. will buy the rights back in full and pay for any additional marketing costs, so that the film will not incur a loss.

Public relations guru dies in prison

Max Clifford, once the highestprofile public relations agent in Britain, with clients including music mogul Simon Powell and boxer Muhammad Ali, died on Sunday in a hospital. He had collapsed in the prison where he was serving an eight-year sentence for assaulting teenage girls in the 1970s and 1980s.

The BBC said it understood that the 74-year-old had collapsed in his cell on Thursday while trying to clean it, then again the following day.