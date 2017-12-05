Buzzing: Coco No. 1 again

Coco No. 1 again

In a quiet post-Thanksgiving week, Coco held the top spot at the North American box office with US$26.1 million (S$35 million). Globally, the animated film surged to a total gross of US$280 million. The film, which follows a Mexican boy into the underworld, is another smash for Disney, which crossed US$5 billion globally for the third consecutive year.

BTS hit the charts in Germany and Britain

BTS became the first K-pop band to have a song in the top 100 single charts in Germany and Britain. The boyband's remix of MIC Drop was ranked 46th in Britain and 71st in Germany.

Taeyeon not charged

Girls' Generation singer Taeyeon will not be indicted for a recent multiple-vehicle accident that she admitted was caused by her error, Seoul police said. Taeyeon, who was questioned last Saturday, said she failed to keep an eye on the road when she drove her Mercedes into a taxi, which crashed into an Audi. She vowed to compensate the three victims.

James Levine suspended

The Metropolitan Opera suspended its revered conductor James Levine on Sunday, after three men accused the 74-year-old, of sexually abusing them decades ago. It has also asked a law firm to investigate his behaviour.