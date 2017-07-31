Buzzing: Clooney to sue over twins' photos

Clooney to sue over twins' photos

Actor George Clooney last Friday said he would take legal action against a French magazine that published the first photos of his newborn twins.

He said photographers from Voici magazine "scaled our fence, climbed our tree and illegally took pictures of our infants inside our home". The photographers and the magazine "will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. The safety of our children demands it".

Clooney, 56, and his humanitarian lawyer wife Amal, 39, announced the arrival of their son and daughter last month, but have given no details, photos or interviews about them.

Voici last Friday published grainy photos of the couple, dressed in swim wear, each carrying one of the babies. They appeared to be walking in a garden in what the magazine said was the Clooneys' villa near Lake Como in Italy.

Mick Jagger releases politically charged songs

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has released two politically charged songs, targeting what he sees as the uncertainty and surrealism permeating politics in the age of Brexit and United States President Donald Trump.

One song, titled England Lost, represents Jagger's mocking take on Britain's split from the European Union. The second, Get A Grip, describes an "upside-down" world full of "lunatics and clowns".