Buzzing: Cinema Paradiso director denies fondling starlet

Cinema Paradiso director denies fondling starlet

Italian director Giuseppe Tornatore, best known for his 1988 Cinema Paradiso, last Saturday denied sexually harassing former television starlet Miriana Trevisan and said he was considering legal action. In an interview with Vanity Fair magazine, she accused him of fondling and kissing her in his office 20 years ago. He told La Repubblica daily: "I never laid a finger on her. I remember a cordial meeting and reject the insinuations made."

Park Chan Wook to help le Carre adaptation

South Korean director Park Chan Wook will direct the BBC's television adaptation of British author John le Carre's spy novel The Little Drummer Girl, the Daily Mail reports. Up-and-coming British actress Florence Pugh will star as the heroine on a mission to track down a Palestinian terrorist mastermind.