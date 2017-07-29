Buzzing: Chin Han joins action film

Chin Han joins action film

Singaporean actor Chin Han is joining Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in Skyscraper, a 3D action movie set in Hong Kong, says the Deadline Hollywood news website. Neve Campbell also stars in the movie to be released in July next year.

Bieber helps man he knocks down

Singer Justin Bieber accidentally hit a photographer with his truck after leaving a Beverly Hills church service on Wednesday night and got out to help him while waiting for emergency services to arrive. The photographer, who was not identified, suffered non-life threatening injuries. He later posted a video saying: "(Bieber) got out, he was compassionate. He's a good kid. Accidents happen."

Queen of animated voice acting dies at 99

June Foray, the queen of American voice acting who portrayed croaky grandmothers, purring cats and myriad other creatures in animated movies such as 1998's Mulan and television series including Looney Tunes shows, died on Wednesday at a Los Angeles hospital. She was 99. Her niece said the cause was cardiac arrest.

She portrayed elderly women even as a child, going on the radio at age 12 with the help of an acting teacher. In 2014, as a very senior citizen, she played the Looney Tunes role of Granny, owner of Sylvester the Cat and Tweety Bird.