Buzzing: Celebrities, fans pay respects to late actor

Celebrities, fans pay respects to late actor

Grieving South Korean film fans packed a Seoul hospital on Wednesday to pay their respects, after the death of an actor dubbed "Korea's Hugh Grant". Kim Joo Hyuk, 45, died on Monday from head injuries after his Mercedes crashed into an apartment wall and flipped over. Celebrities such as Lee Kwang Soo, Song Ji Hyo and Choi Min Sik are said to have paid their respects too.

Burberry president to step down

In another shake-up in the fashion world, Burberry announced on Tuesday that its chief creative officer and president Christopher Bailey, 46, would step down from the board in March next year and leave Burberry entirely in December next year after 17 years with the company.