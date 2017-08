Cancer scare for Ronnie Wood

The Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, 70, revealed on Sunday that he had emergency surgery earlier this year after a cancerous lesion was found on his lung.

Around May, he spent a week waiting for tests to see if the cancer had spread. Determined not to have chemotherapy for fear of going bald, he said: "This hair wasn't going anywhere."

When the news came in that it had not spread, he had emergency surgery to remove part of his lung.