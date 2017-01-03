Buzzing: British honours for Wintour, Beckham

British honours for Wintour, Beckham

Vogue editor Anna Wintour is among the fashion names on this year's New Year's Honours, the list of awards given by the British Cabinet Office to reward service in professional and charitable fields. She was made a dame, while fashion designer Victoria Beckham received an OBE (Order of the British Empire), the list published last Saturday showed.

Actor Mark Rylance, opera singer Bryn Terfel, The Kinks singer Ray Davies and war photographer Don McCullin received knighthoods, entitling them to the honorific Sir.