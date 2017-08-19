Buzzing: Bonnie Tyler to mark eclipse in US

Bonnie Tyler to mark eclipse in US

Bonnie Tyler, 66, will sing her iconic 1983 power ballad Total Eclipse Of The Heart on the Royal Caribbean ship Oasis of the Seas before an actual total eclipse of the sun on Monday. It is the first total eclipse to move across the United States in 99 years.

Aretha Franklin opening nightclub

Aretha Franklin, who has reigned as the Queen of Soul for some 50 years, has announced plans to return to her hometown of Detroit in her retirement and open a nightclub."From time to time, I would sing," said the 75-year-old.

Venice to honour The Queen director

Stephen Frears, the British director of award-winning films such as The Queen (2006) and High Fidelity (2000), will be given a special prize at this year's Venice Film Festival. The 76-year-old will receive the Glory to the Filmmaker Award on Sept 3, ahead of the world premiere of his latest film, Victoria And Abdul, starring Judi Dench as Queen Victoria and Bollywood actor Ali Fazal as an Indian clerk and the monarch's unlikely friend. Previous winners of the award include Al Pacino and Brian De Palma.

No Chinese shows for Korean award

No Chinese shows were submitted for this year's Seoul International Drama Awards, amid the political tension between South Korea and China over the deployment of a United States missile defence system. It is the first time Chinese shows are not being considered for the awards since its inception in 2006. Nominees in the mini-series category include South Korea's Strong Woman Do Bong Soon and the US' This is Us.