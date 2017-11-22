Buzzing: Beyonce is highest-paid woman in music

Beyonce is highest-paid woman in music

Beyonce's hit album Lemonade and world tour made her the highest-paid woman in music this year, according to an annual Forbes list on Monday, edging out Adele and Taylor Swift. The R&B singer earned US$105 million (S$142 million) from record sales and her tour. She also has her own Ivy Park fashion line and other business interests. Adele came in second with an estimated US$69 million and Swift is third with US$44 million.

Barbra Streisand sings on Netflix

Oscar-and Grammy-winner Barbra Streisand, who has sung just 100 public concerts since 1963, is set to release a Netflix special today. Barbra: The Music... The Mem'ries... The Magic! captures on film the Miami concert in her United States tour last year.

Touched By An Angel star dies

Della Reese, the husky-voiced singer and actress who spent almost a decade playing a down-to-earth heavenly messenger on the CBS series Touched By An Angel and became an ordained minister in real life, died on Sunday night at her home in Encino, California. She was 86.