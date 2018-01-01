Buzzing: Beatles drummer Ringo Starr knighted

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr knighted

Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr has been knighted in Queen Elizabeth's New Year's honours list, along with the sole surviving Bee Gees singer Barry Gibb and author Michael Morpurgo, while ballet dancer Darcey Bussell becomes a dame.

Actor Hugh Laurie receives the CBE medal, as does author Jilly Cooper and former editor of the magazine British Vogue Alexandra Shulman.

The biannual honours list is released on the Queen's birthday in June and at the end of each year.