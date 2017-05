Baahubali 2 sets box-office record

South Indian movie Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has made more than US$156 million (S$219.6 million) worldwide since hitting screens on April 28, surpassing 2014 Bollywood blockbuster PK to become India's biggest-grossing movie.

Kendrick Lamar stays atop

Billboard chart Kendrick Lamar's Damn. holds on to the top spot on the Billboard albums chart, fending off new releases from Gorillaz and Mary J. Blige.