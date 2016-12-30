Buzzing: Auditions for Sing! China 2

Auditions for Sing! China 2

Singapore auditions for the second season of the popular reality contest television programme, Sing! China, were announced yesterday. Local crooner Nathan Hartono had emerged second in its first edition.

The first auditions will take place at Plaza Singapore on Jan 7 and 8, while the finals will be held on April 1 at a yet-to-be-confirmed location.

Those interested can go to tinyurl.com/gqc2oz5 (active from Jan 1) or www.facebook.com/Eeva.Show.

They can also call 6288-3321, 9842-3165 or 8482-8692.