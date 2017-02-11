Buzzing: American Idol may return

Published
5 hours ago

American Idol may return

NBC is in talks to potentially bring back American Idol, reported The New York Times, citing a source.

FremantleMedia, the production company behind Idol, approached the network recently with a plan to revive the show, which was axed by Fox and went off the air nine months ago.

MJ's mother wins restraining order

Katherine Jackson, mother of the late Michael Jackson, has won a restraining order against a nephew she accuses of emotional abuse and getting information on her bank accounts. Trent Lamar Jackson, her nephew on husband Joe Jackson's side of the family, worked as a driver for the 86-year-old matriarch. The court papers said: "Mrs Jackson has to hide in her closet to speak to her kids so she can speak freely."

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 11, 2017, with the headline 'Buzzing'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Online Grocer Grows Personal Data Protection Along With Business
Rule the Roost – Ecomm tips to keep the holiday season going
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping