Buzzing: A Quiet Place returns to top of the box office

A Quiet Place returns to top of the box office

A Quiet Place continued to make noise at the North American box office, taking back the top spot from the blockbuster Rampage.

John Krasinski's nearly dialogue-free horror film made another US$22 million (S$29 million) over the weekend and its total now sits at US$207 million globally.

The Dwayne Johnson action movie Rampage cruised into second place with US$21 million in its second week. It has soared internationally, especially in China, and now stands at US$283 million globally.

The new Amy Schumer comedy I Feel Pretty made an underwhelming US$16 million.