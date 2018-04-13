Buzzing: Netflix to skip Cannes Film Festival

Netflix to skip Cannes Film Festival

Netflix is skipping this year's Cannes Film Festival because a new rule prohibits any movie without a theatrical distribution in France from competing for main prizes. The streaming giant showed two movies at the event last year, but triggered a scandal over a refusal to screen Okja in French cinemas before streaming it to subscribers.

New Avengers film's box-office might

Avengers: Infinity War, which opens later this month, is outselling the past seven Marvel films - combined - in pre-sale tickets, said mobile-ticketing platform Fandango. The film is expected to gross as much as US$200 million (S$260 million) in its North American debut.