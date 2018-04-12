Buzzing

Published
40 min ago

Staple Singers vocalist dies

Yvonne Staples, 80, who provided background vocals for her family's hit-making pop and soul group, the Staple Singers, while taking the lead in managing its business affairs, died on Tuesday at home in Chicago of colon cancer. Despacito sets record Despacito by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee sets a new milestone on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart - a 50th non-consecutive week at No. 1.

Gwen Stefani gets Las Vegas residency

Las Vegas has hit another entertainment jackpot, with Gwen Stefani lined up for a 25-date residency, joining the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Elton John and Lionel Richie.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 12, 2018, with the headline 'Buzzing'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Fall in love all over again with IWC Schaffhausen's classic timepieces
Save better and smarter online