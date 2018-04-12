Staple Singers vocalist dies

Yvonne Staples, 80, who provided background vocals for her family's hit-making pop and soul group, the Staple Singers, while taking the lead in managing its business affairs, died on Tuesday at home in Chicago of colon cancer. Despacito sets record Despacito by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee sets a new milestone on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart - a 50th non-consecutive week at No. 1.

Gwen Stefani gets Las Vegas residency

Las Vegas has hit another entertainment jackpot, with Gwen Stefani lined up for a 25-date residency, joining the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Elton John and Lionel Richie.