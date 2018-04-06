Buzzing

Rogers cancels gigs for health reasons

Country legend Kenny Rogers has scrapped the final dates on what he has billed as a farewell tour, citing unspecified health concerns.

The 79-year-old's management said doctors have advised him "to cancel all performances through the end of the year to focus on recuperation".

Global box-office takings inch up

Overseas ticket sales saved the day for Hollywood last year. Worldwide box-office revenue grew by 5 per cent to a record US$40.6 billion (S$53.3 billion), even as movie-going slumped in North America, the largest market, according to the Motion Picture Association of America.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 06, 2018, with the headline 'Buzzing'.
