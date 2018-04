Johnny Cash's poems get a second life as songs

November 2016 saw the arrival of Forever Words: The Unknown Poems, a posthumous collection of unpublished poetry written by country music legend Johnny Cash.

Johnny Cash: Forever Words, due tomorrow from Sony Legacy, gives his verses even broader expression, enlisting a circle of kindred spirits, including John Mellencamp, T Bone Burnett, Kacey Musgraves and Cash's daughter, Rosanne, to set a selection of them to music.