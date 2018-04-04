Potential Cosby jurors are asked about #MeToo bias

Jury selection began on Monday in comedian Bill Cosby's criminal trial, the first high-profile sexual-assault trial of the #MeToo era. Cosby sat in the Montgomery County Courthouse, as judge Steven T. O'Neill questioned 120 potential jurors on a variety of potential conflicts.

The defence and the prosecution settled only on one juror on Monday, a white man in his 20s who said he had heard about the #MeToo movement, but would not be affected by it.

