Buzzing

Published
29 min ago

Potential Cosby jurors are asked about #MeToo bias

Jury selection began on Monday in comedian Bill Cosby's criminal trial, the first high-profile sexual-assault trial of the #MeToo era. Cosby sat in the Montgomery County Courthouse, as judge Steven T. O'Neill questioned 120 potential jurors on a variety of potential conflicts.

The defence and the prosecution settled only on one juror on Monday, a white man in his 20s who said he had heard about the #MeToo movement, but would not be affected by it.

Stranger Things at Universal Studios'

Halloween Horror Nights Fans of the Netflix supernatural series, Stranger Things, will get to brave the Upside Down at Universal Studios Singapore for Halloween this year. The theme park will integrate familiar elements from the show into specially constructed mazes. Halloween Horror Nights begin in Singapore on Sept 28. Ticketing details will be announced soon.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 04, 2018, with the headline 'Buzzing'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Fall in love all over again with IWC Schaffhausen's classic timepieces
Hiroshima: An authentic blend of history, nature, culture and food