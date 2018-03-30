Chinese actor arrested for sexual assault

Chinese actor Gao Yunxiang was arrested after a woman accused him of sexual assault in Sydney on Monday, said reports. The 36-year-old woman alleged Gao and another 35-year-old man, Wang Jing, attacked her in a room in Shangri-La Hotel. The two men appeared in Sydney Central Local Court via video from prison on Wednesday, said the Daily Mail. Their lawyer said they would plead not guilty and apply for bail at a later date.

Model to testify at Cosby retrial

Model Janice Dickinson is one of five other women called to testify at comedian Bill Cosby's retrial on Monday on charges of assaulting his former friend Andrea Constand. Dickinson, 63, has accused Cosby, 80, of sexual assault.

Academy closes harassment probe

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which hands out the Oscars, will not take action against its president John Bailey and has ended its investigation into a sexual harassment allegation against him, the organisation said on Tuesday.