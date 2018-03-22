California baker to make royal wedding cake

Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle have chosen pastry chef Claire Ptak to make a lemon elderflower cake for their wedding in May. Ptak, who runs Violet Bakery in London, is originally from California and worked at Chez Panisse in Berkeley under chef Alice Waters.

Bankruptcy filing will not protect Weinstein

The Weinstein Company's bankruptcy filing will not protect its former chairman Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual harassment and assault, an attorney for the studio told the United States Bankruptcy Court on Tuesday. Attorney Paul Zumbro said the filing "in no way affects anyone's ability to pursue civil or criminal claims against Harvey Weinstein".

Seagal accused of rape

On Monday, two more women voiced claims that actor Steven Seagal had sexually assaulted them. One-time film extra Regina Simons alleged that he raped her in 1993 when she was 18. Former model Faviola Dadis said he groped her when she was 17. Seagal, 65, has been previously accused of sexual misconduct.

Beatles drummer knighted

Former The Beatles drummer Ringo Starr was knighted by Prince William at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday and joked with reporters afterwards: "I expect you to use my title."

The 77-year-old, originally from Liverpool and now based in Los Angeles, was honoured for his services to music in Queen Elizabeth's New Year's honours list.