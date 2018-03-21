Broadway stars release gun control song

Two of Broadway's biggest stars, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt, teamed up to release a song on Monday in support of the March For Our Lives gun control movement started by students at a Florida high school.

Miranda and Platt recorded a mash-up of two songs from their respective shows, called Found/Tonight. A portion of the proceeds from the song will support the initiative aimed at pressuring American lawmakers to tighten laws on gun ownership.

Fifth Harmony take a break

Popular girl group Fifth Harmony announced on Monday that their members would be taking an indefinite break to pursue solo careers. Camila Cabello left the band, which were put together on the reality series The X Factor, in 2016.

New Dior Homme designer

British designer Kim Jones was confirmed as the new artistic director of Dior Homme on Monday, two months after he stepped down as artistic director of menswear at Louis Vuitton. He will replace Kris Van Assche, who had been in the role for 11 years.