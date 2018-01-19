'I am telling the truth': Dylan Farrow

Director Woody Allen's adopted daughter Dylan Farrow was to appear on television yesterday to discuss her sexual assault allegation against him, which he has rejected as "untrue and disgraceful".

"I am credible and I am telling the truth," she said in an extract released by CBS on Wednesday. Golden Globes dresses go on eBay block Beginning today, and for one week, eBay will host an auction for some of the black dresses and tuxedos worn by celebrities including Reese Witherspoon, Meryl Streep and Seth Meyers, to the Golden Globes. Minimum bids will range from US$2,500 (S$3,310) to US$10,000. All proceeds will go to the Time's Up Legal Defence Fund.