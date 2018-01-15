Buzzing: George Clooney to return to TV for Catch-22

George Clooney to return to TV for Catch-22

Actor George Clooney will produce, co-direct and act in a new series, Catch-22, his first regular television role since he left ER nearly two decades ago.

Negotiations to stream the six-episode limited series via online platform Hulu are under way. The show is an adaptation of Joseph Heller's 1961 novel of the same name, which centres on a squadron of World War II airmen facing a no-win situation to return home.

Two-time Oscar winner Clooney will receive about US$1 million (S$1.3 million) an episode, according to Paramount Television president Amy Powell.

H&M in South Africa closes stores over protests

Swedish clothing company H&M temporarily closed several stores in South Africa last Saturday after protests erupted over an image in its online store that critics said was racist. The image showed a black child modelling a hooded sweatshirt that said "coolest monkey in the jungle".

Demonstrators representing South Africa's second-largest opposition party, Economic Freedom Fighters, gathered at H&M locations across the country.

Videos and photos of the gatherings showed people demonstrating outside or marching through a store - toppling mannequins, overturning racks and scattering clothes.