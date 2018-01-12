People buying wrong Fire And Fury book

A book about World War II has landed on three bestseller lists on Amazon after people bought the wrong Fire And Fury. Canadian author Randall Hansen says he realised that many people had stumbled on his book, Fire And Fury: The Allied Bombing Of Germany, released in 2009, while searching for Michael Wolff's new explosive book, Fire And Fury: Inside The Trump White House.

With orders for more than one million hardcover copies, Wolff's book has become the fastest-selling non-fiction book in publisher Henry Holt's 151-year history. But some of the readers who read Hansen's book were baffled by the fuss, according to its Amazon reviews. "I don't see anything about President Trump! I don't know why the Democrats are so happy with this book and making a big deal of this," one review said.

YouTube Drops Online Star From Premium Advertising

YouTube said on Wednesday that it had dropped Logan Paul, one of its most popular stars, from its top advertising ranks and had suspended production of a YouTube movie that he was supposed to appear in. Last month, he faced criticism after posting a video that showed a dead body hanging from a tree in a Japanese forest known for suicides. He took the video down and apologised for what he called a "misguided" decision.