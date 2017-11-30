Weinstein accuser seeks to set legal precedent

The lawyer representing Harvey Weinstein's latest accuser is attempting to set a legal precedent by contending the Hollywood mogul's actions overseas make him liable for civil damages under a criminal law against sex trafficking, legal experts said.

British actress Kadian Noble, 31, sued Weinstein, 65, in the United States District Court in New York on Monday, accusing him of luring her to his hotel room in Cannes, France, and forcing himself upon her sexually.

The criminal law on which the civil claim is based bans the use of force for a sex act in exchange for value. The alleged "value" in this case was the potential for a role in one of Weinstein's films, according to the complaint.