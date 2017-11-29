Springsteen extends Broadway run

The Boss is listening to what people want.

Bruce Springsteen is extending his intimate run of shows on Broadway, with new shows from Feb 28 through June 30.

He has already sold out 16 weeks of performances at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York.

Ah Boys 4 is tops

The Ah Boys To Men 4 movie has earned $4.3 million after 19 days of release in Singapore, making it the top-earning Asian film of the year here.

It beat Jackie Chan's Chinese New Year movie Kung Fu Yoga, which collected $3.65 million.

Meyers to host Golden Globes

Late night talk show host Seth Meyers will host the Golden Globe movie and television awards ceremony in January. This is the 43-year-old's first time hosting the event.

The ceremony is one of the biggest in the Hollywood awards season that culminates with the Oscars in March.