Madonna moves to Lisbon to help son become football star

American pop star Madonna has moved to Lisbon so her 11-year-old adopted son, David Banda, can join the youth academy of football club Benfica, the Portuguese media reported.

She is said to have bought a house in the bucolic village of Sintra.

David, whom she adopted from Malawi in 2006, is reported to have joined the Benfica training centre in the Lisbon suburb of Seixal.

So Ji Sub and Son Ye Jin to star in South Korea's Be With You

The supernatural Japanese tear-jerker Be With You will be remade in South Korea and will star So Ji Sub and Son Ye Jin.

The film is set to be released next year. Like the original 2004 movie, it tells the story of a man who comes across a woman who appears to be suffering from amnesia and resembles his dead wife.