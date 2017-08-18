Presley jumpsuit goes for $340,000

A sleeveless, bell-bottomed jumpsuit worn by Elvis Presley has fetched US$250,000 (S$340,000) at an auction in Memphis. The rock 'n' roll icon wore it in 1975, when he was 40 and touring.

Swift donates to foundation for sexual assault, abuse victims

Taylor Swift has given an undisclosed but "generous" amount to the Joyful Heart Foundation, which helps victims of sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse. After the singer won her groping case on Monday against a former radio DJ, she said she would help those affected by sexual assault.