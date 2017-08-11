Buzzing

Published
1 hour ago

Coen brothers filming western series for Netflix

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs, the first television series directed by Oscar-winning film-makers Joel and Ethan Coen, will premiere on Netflix next year.

The six-episode anthology is set during the frontier era in the American West.

Corden holds back Carpool Karaoke episode featuring Linkin Park

Late-night show host James Corden will not release an episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series featuring Linkin Park unless Chester Bennington's family gives its approval.

The episode was taped days before the suicide of the singer on July 20.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 11, 2017, with the headline 'Buzzing'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

5 hacks to improve the performance of your car’s engine
The haze fight: Committed to zero deforestation
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice