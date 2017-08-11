Coen brothers filming western series for Netflix

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs, the first television series directed by Oscar-winning film-makers Joel and Ethan Coen, will premiere on Netflix next year.

The six-episode anthology is set during the frontier era in the American West.

Corden holds back Carpool Karaoke episode featuring Linkin Park

Late-night show host James Corden will not release an episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series featuring Linkin Park unless Chester Bennington's family gives its approval.

The episode was taped days before the suicide of the singer on July 20.