Simpsons creator launching new show on Netflix

First Springfield, now Dreamland. Matt Groening, the creator of The Simpsons, has signed a 20-episode deal with Netflix for a new animated show, Disenchantment, that takes place in the mediaeval kingdom of Dreamland.

The series, aimed at an adult audience, will feature voice acting from Abbi Jacobson as a young, boozing princess, Eric Andre as a demon and Nat Faxon as an elf. The voice-over cast also includes The Simpsons veterans Maurice LaMarche and Tress MacNeille.

The show will land 10 episodes at a time on Netflix starting next year.

DiCaprio auctioning private dinner for charity

The glamorous date - planned for a restaurant of the winner's choice in New York City in autumn - is among several lots being offered at the star-studded Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation gala in the French resort of Saint-Tropez on Thursday. The charity raised US$45 million (S$61 million) during its auction last year, according to the Los Angeles Times.