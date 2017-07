Japanese pop idol Seiko Matsuda to star in Eric Khoo movie

Eric Khoo's upcoming film, Ramen Teh, will feature Japanese food and Japanese stars such as 1980s pop idol Seiko Matsuda.

Japanese actor Takumi Saito, comedian Mark Lee and actress Jeannette Aw will also star in the movie about a young ramen chef from Japan who travels to Singapore to trace the life of his late Singaporean mother.

Filming has begun on the movie, which is scheduled for release in the second quarter of next year.