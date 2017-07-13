Buzzing: Actor Yoo Yeon Seok lands big role

Actor Yoo Yeon Seok lands big role

Will he be the next big thing? Yoo Yeon Seok, 33, has scored the leading role in Mr Sunshine, the next South Korean drama by star scriptwriter Kim Eun Sook (Descendants Of The Sun and Goblin, both 2016).

He will play an anti-hero who is born to a low-class family in Korea in the 1900s and escapes to Japan in pursuit of a new life. The melodrama, set to air early next year, also stars Lee Byung Hun and Kim Tae Ri.

Yoo debuted in Park Chan Wook's 2003 movie Oldboy and has since starred in dramas such as 2013's Reply 1994.