Amal Clooney pregnant with twins

Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, wife of actor George Clooney, is pregnant with twins, a family friend said. The 39-year-old lawyer and the Hollywood star, 55, wed in 2014.

Jack Nicholson's first movie role since 2010

Jack Nicholson, 79, will have his first movie role since 2010, in the English remake of Oscar-nominated German dramedy Toni Erdmann.

He approached Paramount Pictures about the remake, Variety reported. He will play a father who tries to reconnect with his daughter (Kristen Wiig) in the film.

Drake tops best-selling recording artist list

Rapper Drake was the best-selling recording artist of last year, with David Bowie at No. 2 and Coldplay at No. 3, the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) said. Adele, 2015's top seller, was fourth.

Drake's Views was the first album to reach one billion streams on Apple Music, while One Dance, the album's second single, was the first song to be played one billion times on Spotify, IFPI said.