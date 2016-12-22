Dick Van Dyke cameo in Mary Poppins sequel

Dick Van Dyke will appear in a Mary Poppins sequel, 54 years after starring in the original classic with Julie Andrews. Mary Poppins Returns, directed by Rob Marshall, is expected to be out on Christmas Day 2018. Van Dyke, 91, told The Hollywood Reporter that the new film "supposedly takes place 20 years later and the kids are all grown up." He will not revisit his original chimney sweep character, but will play the son of a greedy banker who employed the children's father. "I think I'll just have the one scene, and a little song and dance in it," he said.

Woodstock site nominated for landmark status

The former Yasgur's Farm, the dairy farm and site of the 1969 historic Woodstock music festival, was among 26 locations in New York nominated on Tuesday for historic landmark status. If approved, the Bethel site would be listed on the state and national registers of historic places, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said, making it eligible for various public preservation programmes and services.

Nile Rodgers puzzled Chic not in Hall of Fame

Funk legend Nile Rodgers, 64, said he was "perplexed" after being given an award for musical excellence by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Tuesday. He said this after Chic, the 1970s band he co-founded, failed to get into the hall for a record 11th time.

"It's just perplexing to me. I want to know why I am in and why my band is not. What's the thing that makes me cooler than them?" he asked. This year's inductees, announced on Tuesday, included Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur and Joan Baez.

The 32nd induction ceremony will be held in Brooklyn on April 7.