BTS has had a V(ery) good year, becoming the first K-pop act to perform at the recent American Music Awards. Now, it has claimed another honour, with member V (above) named the Most Handsome Face of 2017 by The Independent Critics led by TC Candler. In its annual list of the 100 Most Handsome Faces, V's bandmate Jungkook took the No. 13 spot, while Jimin was at No. 64.