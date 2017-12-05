Bryan Singer fired from Queen biopic

NEW YORK (NYTimes) - Following an unexplained absence, the director Bryan Singer has been fired from the troubled Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, according to multiple sources.

The 20th Century Fox film about the British rock band has plodded through directors and stars over the last decade, with the latest hitch occurring when Singer failed to return to the set after Thanksgiving.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a conflict existed between Singer and the actor Rami Malek, who is playing the band's lead singer, Freddie Mercury. A representative for Singer attributed his absence to a "personal health matter."

The film has temporarily suspended production, and now is back in limbo as it searches for a new director. The movie was slated for release on Christmas 2018.

A representative for Singer's talent agency, the William Morris Agency, declined to comment. Simon Halls, Singer's former publicist, said that he stopped representing Singer a couple months ago, but declined to elaborate