Broadway shows pull in crowds over Thanksgiving

NEW YORK (NYTimes) - Broadway had a feast over Thanksgiving week.

With many tourists in the city, schools on break and star power lifting the tide, audiences turned out en masse.

Hamilton grossed a whopping US$3.4 million (S$4.6 million) in a regular eight-performance week, breaking its own record set this January.

With the show sold out non-stop, the average ticket price hit US$321.13, reflecting a premium pricing model that producers have started to employ across the industry.

Hello, Dolly! once again set a high at the Shubert Theatre, bringing in US$2.4 million. Bette Midler continues to be a huge draw and is expected to gather huge totals until she is replaced by Bernadette Peters in January.

Springsteen On Broadway, an intimate one-man show with Bruce Springsteen, grossed US$2.4 million.

But other shows proved that star power is not the only factor in driving ticket sales.

Despite losing Tony-winning lead Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen once again broke the house record at the Music Box Theatre, grossing US$1.9 million.