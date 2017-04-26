Britney Spears to perform in Singapore on June 30

SINGAPORE - US singer Britney Spears will perform in Singapore on June 30, according to concert promoter IME SG.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (April 26) night, it said: "For the first time, the Princess of Pop will be bringing her spectacular tour to Singapore.

"We will be announcing the tour details soon."

No other information was given.

The Straits Times first reported earlier this month that Singapore could be one of the stops after Spears announced several Asian dates in June.

It will be the first time that the 35-year-old, recognised as one of the best-selling artists of all time, will do a full concert in Singapore.

Her most recent album, Glory, was released last year.

Besides her Singapore concert, Spears will also perform in Hong Kong, Japan and the Philippines.