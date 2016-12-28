Britney Spears is alive and kicking

NEW YORK • Pop star Britney Spears and Sony Music Entertainment were the targets of a Twitter hoax on Monday morning.

The Sony Music Global Twitter account had several tweets announcing that the singer had died; they were later deleted. "Britney Spears is dead by accident! We will tell you more soon," one of the posts read.

A similar bit was on folk singer Bob Dylan's Twitter feed.

Spears' manager Adam Leber told CNN that "Britney is fine and well".

Hacker group OurMine took responsibility for the attack. It had previously hacked the Twitter accounts of Marvel and Netflix, as well as Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and other high-profile technology executives.

As of midday on Monday, the Twitter accounts of Sony Music and Dylan were still performing erratically, with notifications to new posts that did not exist.

A representative from Sony released a statement in response, saying: "Sony Music Entertainment's Twitter account was compromised. This has been rectified. Sony Music apologises to Britney Spears and her fans for any confusion."

The erroneous tweets followed a cyberattack that forced Sony Pictures Entertainment to take its entire computer network offline two years ago.

United States officials have blamed that incident, revealed in November 2014, on North Korean hackers angered over The Interview (2014), the Seth Rogen spy caper that depicted the assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

NYTIMES, BLOOMBERG