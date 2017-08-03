British actor Orlando Bloom loves his pirate role

SINGAPORE - Make no mistake, British actor Orlando Bloom, who played a pirate in four installations of box office hit Pirates Of The Carribean, likes being a pirate.

When asked what attracts him to the role, he quipped: "The rum."

Then, in a more serious tone, he said that he really likes it for the priceless look on his six-year-old son's face.

"To be honest, what I really love, and the reason why I was more than happy to come back (to the role) is to see the look on my son's face when he watches me play Will Turner, it's priceless. And I think what those movies have done to entertain families and kids, it's just great."

"He bugs me to watch them (with him)," added the 40-year-old, in reference to the movies.

Another reason he likes being a pirate could also be because he enjoys period-fantasy, a genre he would pick if he was given a chance at a television series.

"I like period stuff," he said simply. "And I like fantasy."

His son has also started watching fantasy trilogy The Lord Of The Rings, of which Bloom also took a major role in as the blond elf Legolas, but he wonders if this is a good thing.

"I think because of his age - you want to make sure he doesn't have nightmares," he said with a laugh.

He had his son Flynn with ex-wife and model Miranda Kerr, and says that being a father is one of the most meaningful things he has done so far.

Bloom was in Singapore to attend Germany luxury brand Braun Buffel's 130th-anniversary celebration at the National Gallery Singapore on Thursday (Aug 3) and fielded media interviews at a hotel prior to the event. The actor is friends with one of the brand's owners.

As a bright-eyed youth straight out of drama school, he rose to fame with his breakout role as the elf Legolas in The Lord Of The Rings trilogy in 2001, which was followed by his role as pirate Will Turner in Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in 2003.

He reprised the role again in the second Pirates Of The Caribbean installment Dead Man's Chest (2006), At World's End (2007) and, most recently, in Dead Men Tell No Tales in May 2017.

He has also taken on various film and television roles such as Tom, a married father exploring dating apps with his wife, in Netflix's 2016 comedy-drama Easy (2016) and drug-fueled cyclist Juju Pepe in HBO's television movie Tour de Pharmacy which premiered in July.

Dressed in a navy suit with a few buttons on his white shirt undone, Bloom seemed tired but was friendly and engaging during the interview.

In fact, he was the first to ask a question, asking this reporter if she was born and raised in Singapore and if she liked it.

"This is an amazing place to grow up right?" he asked. "The safety...I mean I'm sure there are challenges in some ways, but it seems like a nice place, no?"

Braun Buffel is known for its range of leather goods and has been distributed in Singapore since 1982 by retail group Lianbee-Jeco, which also distributes the brand exclusively in the Asia-Pacific region.

The luxury brand has five stand-alone boutiques in Singapore, including its flagship at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.